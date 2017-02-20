David Weekley Homes selling in Waverly

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes offers a third series of homes in the 90-acre, master-planned South Charlotte community of Waverly.

The Waverly Townhome Collection features two-story townhomes ranging in size from 2,000 to 2,200 square feet, priced from the $300,000s.

David Weekley Homes also offers its Executive Collection, starting from the $500,000s, and Village Collection, starting from the $440,000s.

Residents of the Waverly Townhome Collection will enjoy a pedestrian-friendly community close to area employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.