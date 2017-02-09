CoreNet names 2017 board members

CHARLOTTE – CoreNet Global Carolinas, a professional association dedicated to the advancement of the corporate real estate industry, has announced its 2017 Board of Directors.

The new board includes:

John Leddy, JLL

Marty Scannell, Compass Group USA

LaMonte Johnson, Carolinas HealthCare System

Frank Wiseman, Tandus-Centiva

Tony Perez, Carolinas HealthCare System

Kathy Blessington, Fidelity Investments

Alyson Craig, UNC Charlotte

Neville Devlaliwalla, Red Hat

Jenna Geigerman, Citrix

Tripp Guin, TRIPP Commercial LLC

Robin Hilburn, Duke Energy Corporation

Ivory Johnson, Lenovo

Chris LaPata, Steelcase

Koo MacQueen, IBM

Carole Maret, Office Environments

Kim Marks, ai Design Group

Mike O’Brien, Q2 Solutions

Sean O’Neill, BB&T

Bill Robinson, CBRE

Cassie Zingery, JLL

“Our board members bring a wealth of experience in helping further our mission of connecting corporate real estate industry professionals and advancing the profession,” said John Leddy, CoreNet Global Carolinas chapter president. “We look forward to working with this outstanding slate of board members for 2017.”