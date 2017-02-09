CoreNet names 2017 board members

CHARLOTTE – CoreNet Global Carolinas, a professional association dedicated to the advancement of the corporate real estate industry, has announced its 2017 Board of Directors.
The new board includes:
- John Leddy, JLL
- Marty Scannell, Compass Group USA
- LaMonte Johnson, Carolinas HealthCare System
- Frank Wiseman, Tandus-Centiva
- Tony Perez, Carolinas HealthCare System
- Kathy Blessington, Fidelity Investments
- Alyson Craig, UNC Charlotte
- Neville Devlaliwalla, Red Hat
- Jenna Geigerman, Citrix
- Tripp Guin, TRIPP Commercial LLC
- Robin Hilburn, Duke Energy Corporation
- Ivory Johnson, Lenovo
- Chris LaPata, Steelcase
- Koo MacQueen, IBM
- Carole Maret, Office Environments
- Kim Marks, ai Design Group
- Mike O’Brien, Q2 Solutions
- Sean O’Neill, BB&T
- Bill Robinson, CBRE
- Cassie Zingery, JLL
“Our board members bring a wealth of experience in helping further our mission of connecting corporate real estate industry professionals and advancing the profession,” said John Leddy, CoreNet Global Carolinas chapter president. “We look forward to working with this outstanding slate of board members for 2017.”
