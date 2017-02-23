You are here: Home / News / Community Blood Center schedules drives for March

Community Blood Center schedules drives for March

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas has announced blood drives next month.

Some of them are as follows:

  • March 6 – Siskey Family YMCA, 3127 Weddington Road, Matthews; 5 to 8 p.m.
  • March 12 – Pineville United Methodist Church, 110 S. Polk St., Pineville; 9 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m.
  • March 15 – Ballantyne Corporate Park, 15940 Brixham Hill Ave., Charlotte; 9 a.m. to noon.
  • March 22 – Sonic Automotive, 4401 Colwick Road, Charlotte; 9 to 11 a.m.
  • March 25 – China Grove AME Zion Church, 9401 China Grove Church Road, Pineville; 10 a.m. to noon.
  • March 28 – OrthoCarolina, 4601 Park Road, Charlotte; 1 to 3 p.m.

The nonprofit supplies blood to 27 regional hospitals in the Carolinas.

Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location.

