City to host Envision America 2017

CHARLOTTE – Envision America 2017 announced participants in its Smart City initiative held March 6 to 8 in Charlotte.

Cities include Jackson, MS; San Antonio, TX; Wichita, KS; Providence, RI; Burlington, VT; Detroit, MI; Chula Vista, CA; Greensboro, NC; Kansas City, MO; and, Long Beach, CA.

Envision America issues a challenge to America’s cities to become smarter by accelerating deployment of innovative technologies that tackle energy, water, waste and air challenges.

Cities were selected for the program based on goals and a commitment to developing innovative approaches, among other criteria.