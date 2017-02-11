Charlotte leaders appointed to Community Associations Institute board

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Chapter of Community Associations Institute announced the election of its 2017 Board of Directors, including two from Charlotte.

Marie Gray, regional manager for Association Management Solution, was named president. Brian Sheehan, president of Swim Club Management Group, was named a director.

The ​Community Associations Institute is an international nonprofit providing education, resources and advocacy for homeowner and condominium associations and the professionals who support them.

Visit www.cai-nc.org or www.caionline.org for details.