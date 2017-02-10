Charities benefit from Chick-fil-A opening

CHARLOTTE – Chick-fil-A celebrated the opening of its Waverly location Wednesday, Feb. 8, by taking the first 100 customers on a road trip around the county, where they earned a year’s supply of food by doing service projects.

Chick-fil-A traditionally gives away free food to the first 100 customers attending the grand opening at each store, but franchise owner Art TerKeurst chose to add a service component to the celebration.

Nearly 40 people lined up at the restaurant before 6 a.m. to participate. Nearly 60 wound up participating in the road trip.

They assembled 48 tables, 44 chairs, 10 small dressers and 32 fleece wraps at Beds for Kids; fed more than 145 people at Crisis Ministry packed 10,368 meal kits for Feeding Children Everywhere; and assembled more than 100 hygiene kits for underprivileged children at Bright Blessings.

They returned to the Waverly Chick-fil-A, located at 11530 Waverly Center Drive, to receive a card good for a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A (52 meals).