Central Insurance honors Allen Tate Insurance

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Insurance has been honored by Central Insurance Companies as the Blue Streak production leader for 2016.

Allen Tate Insurance produced an average of 80 new business pieces per month with Central Insurance in 2016. This marks the third year that Allen Tate Insurance has led the nation in personal lines production.

“We have a great relationship with Central, and we believe in the products and service that they offer Allen Tate Insurance clients,” said Robin Price, president, Allen Tate Insurance. \