CEENTA rolling out new software to benefit customers

CHARLOTTE ­­– Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates is rolling out new clinical, billing and administrative software in April that will benefit patients.

The new portal, called myCEENTAchart, will allow patients to request appointments online, receive reminders via computer or phone, and check-in online prior to appointments.

Patients will also be able to access test results online, email their care team and pay bills online.

The program will unify all billing and medical files into one system, allowing CEENTA’s administration to more smoothly process patient records.

Referring and co-managing physicians will have access to a system that allows them to enter referrals for existing patients, view patients CEENTA charts, view scanned documents for sleep studies and allergy tests, and place orders for ophthalmic imaging and radiology for existing patients.

CEENTA enlisted in Epic Systems Corp., based in Verona, Wisconsin, to create the system.

“Since 1923 CEENTA physicians have been helping patients with their eye and ENT needs. Epic is going to help our physicians spend more time doing just that – focus more on patient care and less on paperwork,” CEO Jag Gill said. “The things this software can do are truly exciting. Patients are going to be impressed with the new levels of convenience it affords them and referring physicians are going to enjoy the ease of referring.”