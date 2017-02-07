Carolinas Physician Alliance names new CEO

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Jennifer Brady became CEO of Carolinas Physician Alliance, a physician-led network of more than 2,500 physicians operating in collaboration with Carolinas HealthCare System.

Brady recently served as chief medical officer for Health First Health Plans, the managed care arm of Health First Integrated Delivery Network, based in Brevard County, Florida.

“I’m passionate about the delivery of healthcare,” Dr. Brady said. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with CPA physicians to ensure the community receives the highest quality, value and patient-centered care. I’m looking forward to contributing to these efforts, in order to provide more-efficient care that can be replicated and spread across the system.”