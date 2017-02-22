Carolinas HealthCare System deemed military-friendly

CHARLOTTE – Carolinas HealthCare System has earned the 2017 Military Friendly Employer designation by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs, and Military Spouse.

It ranked seventh in the U.S. in the nonprofit category. It has also been named a 2017 Military Friendly Spouse Employer.

Victory Media cites Carolinas HealthCare System’s efforts in hiring & onboarding, culture & commitment, support & retention, and policies & compliance as areas of excellence.

“Veterans have a proven set of leadership skills and a strong sense of service, which align to our mission: ‘to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all,’” said Dr. David Callaway, emergency department physician and Navy veteran. “Our 1,600 veteran and active-duty military teammates have unparalleled dedication to team, correlating directly with our core values of caring, commitment, integrity and teamwork.”