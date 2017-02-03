Camps can enhance film fandom

You can tell the popularity of a film franchise by the number of characters you see trick-or-treating. The same could be said for summer camps.

Here are four film franchises that could shape the summer camp landscape for a long time.

‘Star Wars’

Disney buying the rights to “Star Wars” for about $4 billion in 2012 allowed the story of a galaxy far, far away to be told for generations to come. Disney will likely churn out “Star Wars” films every year for the foreseeable future. Feed into the frenzy by registering your young padawan into Jedi training at UNC Charlotte. They can build pod racers and X-Wings at JEDI Engineering Using LEGO or create light sabers in The Science of Star Wars.

‘Wonder Woman’

A slew of superhero movies will be released this year, including “Thor:Ragnarok” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” but it will be Wonder Woman’s year. She’ll not only have her own March release, but she’ll return to the screen in November for the “Justice League.” We’ll probably see more girls in super hero-themed camps, as well as camps promoting women’s empowerment. Morrison YMCA offers Super Women Camp, which promotes prominent women from fiction and the real world. You can also enroll in Girls Rock Camp, designed to introduce girls to inspirational women throughout time.

‘Harry Potter’

People who grew up with the Harry Potter books are getting old enough to have their own little pupils in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The Harry Potter universe saw a rekindling with the success of the November 2016 release of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Expect to see more Potter and magic camps appear before your eyes. Charlotte Latin offers Engineering Harry Potter, in which kids make wands and polyjuice potion, as well as Science Goes Pop, where they explore the science behind Potter and other popular franchises.

Disney presents …

In another example of what is old is new again, Disney plans on remaking live-action movies with a heavy emphasis of CGI characters for some of its biggest animated classics. “The Jungle Book” paved the away for this trend last year. It’s set to continue with the March 17 theaterical release of “Beauty at the Beast.” Don’t be surprised if we’ll see a throng of theater camps with these popular Disney titles. For example, Providence Day will host three weeks of theater camp based on “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.”