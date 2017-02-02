Business Leader Spotlight: Pat Riley, President & CEO of Allen Tate Companies

By Sam Hart

In past interviews for the Business Leader Spotlight Series, I haven’t given a personal account of my experience. However, this interview with Pat Riley forced my hand in giving you a deeper understanding of him.

There are many leaders in Charlotte who donate money, show up to a gala or pose for a photo with nonprofits without truly stitching into the fabric of their lives.

The immediate sensation you have while speaking to Pat Riley is that this man cares. Not only for what is publicized, but his drive to improve his staff and community from behind closed doors.

Going in, I was speculative if Allen Tate was in good hands after the titan himself passed a little over a year and a half ago. However, I’ll be the first one to tell you, that not only are they in great hands, but I can’t think of one person in Charlotte who can fill Pat’s shoes.

The below text doesn’t fully embody the incredible conversation I had with him, but you will get a good taste.

Pat Riley

Current board affiliations include Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Charlotte Center City Partners, NC Business Leaders for Education Reform, CPCC President’s Council, UNC Charlotte Center for Real Estate Advisory Board, Boy Scouts of America, Mecklenburg County Council and Charlotte Executive Leadership Council

Awards include MeckEd Education Champion of the Year, Realtor of the Year, Mint Museum Spirit Award, The Old North State Award, Chairman’s Service Award, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Swanepoel Power 200 Top 20 Power Brokers.

What is your favorite book?

“Leadership Isn’t For Cowards” by Mike Staver.

Who is the most inspirational Charlotte leader?

Ron Kimble (retiring assistant city manager)

Who is your favorite Charlotte athlete?

Luke Kuechly (linebacker for the Carolina Panthers)

Most people know the role of a Realtor, but what is your role being their leader and CEO?

My job is to bring the tools, to bring the inspiration, to bring the environment together, so that our 1,590 Realtors can serve you, the customer, better than anybody else.

If we do that, that gives us the market share and the results.

For many years now Allen Tate has been No. 1 in residential real estate in Charlotte. What created and sustained that dominance?

What led to that position at a time was a dreamer and visionary (H. Allen Tate Jr.).

I knew him for 34 years, and we lost him a year and a half ago. He was my second dad. I joined him (in business) 25 years ago. (Before) I had my own company in Pennsylvania and Delaware, and when that company was sold, I came down here to help him.

He was always visionary.

He was the first one that saw this place was growing. And to come out of Charlotte with his first office and open SouthPark and Carmel 51, he was ahead of the curve.

Then I worked with him to build a real estate company into a world network of independent brokers (LeadingRE). Now we are in 60 countries (due to the same visionary mindset).

You worked with Allen Tate for 25 years. It’s probably impossible to pick one story, but what’s the biggest thing that you hold on to from your friendship with him?

He was a visionary, and I loved that, but probably the one thing that he did all those 34 years was say “There’s always a solution. There’s always a way. Think outside the box. There is nothing you can’t do.”

Probably for me, it was that I don’t condemn, criticize or complain unless I have a solution. There was zero reception to (condemning, criticizing or complaining).

You are a member of eight boards in Charlotte and previously many others. What fuels your desire to give back to the local community?

We know three things make a community flourish: the arts/culture, public education and social service nonprofits.

Being in real estate … public art is huge for property values. Whether it’s a piece in a park or it’s a transportation system … even if it’s a firehouse, it needs to have an element of art.

The second linchpin is public schools. The school at the end of the street. The perception of the school down the street affects your property and my property, period. Bottom line, if the school doesn’t have a good reputation, it’s bad for the property values around it.

Last but not least, the underpinning of every community is the nonprofits that take care of the social service aspect of the community.

We get behind those three things in a big way. Time, energy and dollars, because we believe that is how to keep this economic engine going the way it is. Bottom line, the reason people come here is quality of life.

What is the worst and best piece of advice you have ever received?

The best piece of advice came from Allen: When it comes to politics, is you can pull a lever, you can make things happen more and better by being close to the fire but not too close.

Whether it’s HB2 or whether it’s toll roads or whether it’s cell towers on roadways, there’s so many issues there that you can really weigh in on. You can weigh on it better by staying in the front.

The worst piece of advice was probably: “Why would you leave an area of the country that you grew up in, that you knew so well, that you were so successful in, to leave to go and start from scratch? Why would you do that?”

That was probably the worst advice.

“Just count your blessings.”

That was the worst advice. And I didn’t listen to it.

But (Allen did tell me) don’t come down here with a chip on your shoulder. You’ve got to come down here and earn chips. You got to earn chips and that means raising money.

He said you raise money for causes such as the arts and public schools. Eventually, you’ll be sitting at the table. You start from scratch here. That’s another great piece of advice from him.

What does the “0 is Good” bracelet you are wearing mean?

It’s just guys inside Allen Tate that have gone through prostate cancer.

There are as many men suffering cancer as women, but it’s very quiet. No one likes to go and say, ‘Hey, I have a problem.’ So, I started this little club, “0 is Good.”

It’s very private club. It’s just guys inside Allen Tate that have went through prostate cancer.

And after you go through prostate cancer, when you’re back for your PSA (prostate-specific antigen test) every six months, you’d better have a zero. You have zero, that means it’s not back.

(That’s because) if it’s back a second time, it’s game over. Not everybody comes to fess up but some do. And then we support each other – tell them what to expect and their options.