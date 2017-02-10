Business Briefs for 2/10

Cake Central Magazine features baker’s culinary journey

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ontario Derr, owner of Oh So Delicious, was featured in the latest edition of Cake Central Magazine.

Derr shares his inspiring journey from culinary school to corrections officer to U.S. Marine and eventually cake maker. Derr achieved his dream of serving handcrafted custom cakes for weddings and birthdays.

The bakery creates a variety of custom cakes, cookies, brownies and cupcakes. It provides catering for weddings, business and social events.

Visit www.ohsodelicious.org for details.

Physician network hires CEO

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Jennifer Brady became CEO of Carolinas Physician Alliance, a doctor-led network of more than 2,500 physicians operating in collaboration with Carolinas HealthCare System.

Brady recently served as chief medical officer for Health First Health Plans, the managed care arm of Health First Integrated Delivery Network, based in Brevard County, Florida.

“I’m passionate about the delivery of healthcare,” Brady said. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with CPA physicians to ensure the community receives the highest quality, value and patient-centered care.”

Showcase Realty adds to staff

CHARLOTTE – Showcase Realty added Cyndy Stout to its team.

Stout worked in human resources for more than 20 years before deciding in 2015 that helping people achieve homeownership was important.

“Cyndy is a true professional,” Owner Nancy Braun said. “Her clients chose to have her represent them and refer her to their friends and family because she cares about their needs and stands out from the rest,”

Showcase Realty, located at 1430 S. Mint St., specializes in luxury real estate, buying homes and selling homes.

Call 704-997-3794 or visit www.showcasereal ty.net for details.

HOA firm recruits veteran

CHARLOTTE – Association Management Group recently recruited Elaine Burgin, of Charlotte, as senior community manager.

A property manager since 1998, Burgin brings experience in community management, as well as real estate sales and banking.

She previously worked with Abbott Enterprises (now First Services), The Lynd Company and Central Carolina Bank. Her experience includes management of several large mixed-use condominium and office property portfolios, as well as residential condominium/mixed use property sales.

Ballantyne Business Book

Review series resumes

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne Business Book Review has started a new chapter, with plans to highlight lessons learned from “The 5 Dysfunctions of a Team,” “To Sell is Human” and other best-selling titles.

For about the price of a hard back, attendees get breakfast and summary of a book, without having to read it.

Meetings span 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dunn Enterprises Sandler Training Conference Room in the Ballantyne Corporate Park, 13925 Ballantyne Corporate Place, suite 125.

The next session, Feb. 15, will cover “The Trust Edge How Top Leaders Gain Faster Results, Deeper Relationships, and a Stronger Bottom Line,” by David Horsager.

Register at www.BallantyneBusinessBookRe view.eventbrite.com.

The Premier Team closes

$145M in sales in 2016

CHARLOTTE – The Premier Team at RE/MAX Executive closed 2016 with a record breaking $145 million in total sales, up 32 percent from 2015.

Patrick Nooney, Steve Onisick and Jeff Lynch established the team in 2006.

Visit www.charlotteproperty.com for details.

Central Insurance Companies honors Allen Tate Insurance

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Insurance has been honored by Central Insurance Companies as the Blue Streak production leader for 2016.

Allen Tate Insurance produced an average of 80 new business pieces per month with Central Insurance in 2016. This marks the third year that Allen Tate Insurance has led the nation in personal lines production.

“We have a great relationship with Central, and we believe in the products and service that they offer Allen Tate Insurance clients,” said Robin Price, president, Allen Tate Insurance.

TalentBridge celebrates 15 years

CHARLOTTE – Jan. 27 marked the 15th business anniversary for TalentBridge, a professional search, staffing and HR advisory firm.

Bradford Violette and Brady Teague started the firm, which specializes in accounting/finance, IT, engineering, office and administrative, customer care and human resources.

“Not only are we helping clients to identify, attract and develop their talent, we are also advancing the careers of the hardworking people of this city,” Violette said.

TalentBridge, located at 6100 Fairview Road, has had a strong commitment to local charities, including Samaritan’s Feet International.

Visit www.talentbridgeusa.com or call 704-644-7000 for details.

Mattress Firm stores host

pajama drive for foster kids

CHARLOTTE – All 76 Mattress Firm stores in Charlotte are concluding a six-week pajama drive, the first of six donation drives to benefit local foster youth and families.

Mattress Firm is accepting new pajamas and monetary contributions through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hope Alliance, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, and Thompson Child and Family Focus.

Ross Dress for Less stores help Boys & Girls Clubs

CHARLOTTE – Ross Dress for Less stores are collecting donations from customers at registers in February to benefit the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs serve nearly 2,500 school-aged children, including more than 1,700 members, in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

The nearest Ross stores are at Eastway Drive and South Boulevard.