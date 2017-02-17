Business Briefs by 2/17

Firms lauded for culture

CHARLOTTE – Several companies with strong ties to south Charlotte were among the 50 firms recognized by Charlotte SmartCEO as part of its 2017 Corporate Culture Awards on Feb. 7.

Some of the companies with headquarters or offices in south Charlotte include Ballantyne Medical Associates, Charlotte Plastic Surgery, Costner Law Office, Henderson Properties, InVue, Red Moon Marketing, SeedSpark, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions and Woolpert North Carolina.

Other winners include Autobell Car Wash, Carolinas HealthCare System and Showmars.

Visit www.smartceo.com/charlotte-corporate-culture-awards to see the list.

CEENTA revamps web portal

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates is rolling out new clinical, billing and administrative software in April.

The new portal, called myCEENTAchart, will allow patients to request appointments online, receive reminders via computer or phone, and check-in online prior to appointments.

Patients will also be able to access test results online, email their care team and pay bills online.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop heading here

MATTHEWS – Southern Deli Holdings LLC agreed with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to develop the fast-casual Mexican concept in Charlotte.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s menu consists of signature Baja Tacos, jumbo burritos, salads, nachos, quesadillas and sandwiches, as well as enchilada, fajita or combo plates.

Hotel hires executive chef

CHARLOTTE – Kennardo Holder has joined The Ballantyne to oversee the hotel’s banquet and pastry kitchens, Gallery Restaurant and culinary operations as executive chef.

He has nearly 17 years of experience, with an extensive background at Ritz-Carltons.

“Kennardo understands what it to takes to deliver the best in cuisine on a global level,” General Manager Peter Grills said.

Super-Sod hires salesman

PINEVILLE – Brandon Pope joins Super-Sod as an outside sales representative for the area.

Pope has worked in the industry for 20 years.

“Brandon brings with him a wealth of experience in the green industry and a level of professionalism that will be of great help to us as we expand the Super-Sod footprint here in the Carolinas,” said Preston Cavenaugh, Super-Sod of Charlotte manager.

Super-Sod of Charlotte is located at 12600 Downs Circle.

Metro Diner hiring staff

CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner, a diner offering classic comfort food with flair, plans to hire more than 100 people and open its doors March 14.

The eatery, located at 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road, will feature dishes made from scratch, unique recipes and twists on old classics.

Applications to join the staff are being accepted for all positions, including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff at www.MetroDiner.com/employment. People can send resumes to managing partner, Kenny Voight at Kenny.Voigt@MetroDiner.com.

Homes sold in Pineville

PINEVILLE – Eight homes sold in the 28134 zip code in January, according to the Charlotte Regional Realtors Association.

Three homes sold in the McCullough neighborhood, ranging from $350,558 on Cedar Park Drive and $449,000 on Country Lake Drive.

Other neighborhoods reporting sales were Danby ($170,000), Franklin Park ($139,000), Southcrest ($309,475), Traditions ($249,700) and Woodside Falls ($231,000).

Pintville, McAlister’s score high in restaurant inspections

PINEVILLE – The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected several restaurants last month.

Restaurants and their scores include: Bumzac Bistro (95), Café de Cadillac (94.5), China Express/Ming’s (90), Comfort Suites (94), El Veracruz (97), Firehouse Subs (96.5), Flipside’s Corner Grind (96), IHOP (92), Jason’s Deli (90.5), McAlister’s Deli (97.5), Pineville Ice House (95), Pintville Craft Beer (98.5) and TLC Wings & Grill (94.5).

Violations at China Express/Ming’s included a wet cloth stored on sink, raw chicken stored in contract with raw beef and containers stacked wet.

Outlet expecting mom store

CHARLOTTE – A Motherhood Maternity store is planned to open in March at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The store, opening next to Kate Spade New York, will offer savings of 25 to 65 percent for stylish maternity clothing.

An Aldo Outlet, specializing in shoes and accessories, opened next to Robert Wayne Footwear.

Corporations form in town

PINEVILLE – Registered agents filed these new corporations with the N.C. Secretary of State in January: