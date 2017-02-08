BBB names five worst rated businesses of 2016

CHARLOTTE – BBB announced today the annual list of the Five Worst Rated Businesses in the 20 counties of the Southern Piedmont for 2016.

They were as follows: 1. MS-Squad; 2. Flat Rate Movers; 3. All South Paving; 4. AFSCO; and 5. Carolina Pack and Load.

These five companies, all with “F” ratings, have earned that designation due to their lack of response to customer complaints.

BBB worked to resolve 14,900 complaints in 2016. These firms stood out due to their unwillingness to address concerns of their customers. BBB resolved a record 93 percent of complaints in 2016.

BBB encourages consumers to check out a business before doing business with them at www.bbb.org.