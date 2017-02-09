Ballantyne Business Book Review series resumes

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne Business Book Review has started a new chapter.

Doug Grant, of Ethos Executive Leadership Coaching, a founding partner with the John Maxwell Team, returns as series leader.

“There is a huge demand for ongoing business and leadership training in the community,” Grant said. “This series is designed to respond to those demands. In our years of working with businesses, we found that the most successful business leaders make learning a priority.”

For about the price of a hard back, attendees get breakfast and a complete summary and review of an important book. Participants don’t need to read the book.

Meetings span 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dunn Enterprises Sandler Training Conference Room in the Ballantyne Corporate Park, 13925 Ballantyne Corporate Place, suite 125.

The next session, Feb. 15, will cover “The Trust Edge How Top Leaders Gain Faster Results, Deeper Relationships, and a Stronger Bottom Line,” by David Horsager.

The series will also cover “The 5 Dysfunctions of a Team,” by Patrick Lencioni, “Start with Why,” by Simon Sinek and “To Sell is Human” by Daniel Pink, among others.

Seating is limited; Register at www.BallantyneBusinessBookReview.eventbrite.com.

Get notifications on the Ballantyne Business Book Review by contacting Doug Grant at 980-253-8150 or emailing dgrant@ethosforbusiness.com.