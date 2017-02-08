Autolist.com: Charlotte offers affordability for car buyers

SAN FRANCISCO – Charlotte ranks as the third most affordable place to buy a vehicle in North Carolina, according to a new study by Autolist.com.

The 2016 Most Affordable Areas study, which draws on more than 79 million vehicles and 4.5 billion unique data points across vehicles of all makes and models nationwide, shows that used vehicles in Charlotte are on average $712 less than the North Carolina average.

Autolist.com also ranks North Carolina the #19 most affordable place to buy a car in the nation, with average prices $40 below the national average.

Top 5 most affordable models in Charlotte are:

Audi A3, $1,783 below the state average

Chevrolet Impala, $1,667 below the state average

GMC Yukon, $1,595 below the state average

Lexus RX 350, $1,592 below the state average

Lincoln Navigator, $1,436 below the state average

Top 5 Most Affordable Vehicles in North Carolina

Ram Ram Pickup 1500, $490 below the national average

Jeep Renegade, $396 below the national average

Dodge Durango, $388 below the national average

Cadillac CTS, $383 below the national average

Chevrolet Impala, $364 below the national average

Top 5 Most Affordable Locations in North Carolina