Autolist.com: Charlotte offers affordability for car buyers

SAN FRANCISCO – Charlotte ranks as the third most affordable place to buy a vehicle in North Carolina, according to a new study by Autolist.com.
The 2016 Most Affordable Areas study, which draws on more than 79 million vehicles and 4.5 billion unique data points across vehicles of all makes and models nationwide, shows that used vehicles in Charlotte are on average $712 less than the North Carolina average.
Autolist.com also ranks North Carolina the #19 most affordable place to buy a car in the nation, with average prices $40 below the national average.
Top 5 most affordable models in Charlotte are:
- Audi A3, $1,783 below the state average
- Chevrolet Impala, $1,667 below the state average
- GMC Yukon, $1,595 below the state average
- Lexus RX 350, $1,592 below the state average
- Lincoln Navigator, $1,436 below the state average
Top 5 Most Affordable Vehicles in North Carolina
- Ram Ram Pickup 1500, $490 below the national average
- Jeep Renegade, $396 below the national average
- Dodge Durango, $388 below the national average
- Cadillac CTS, $383 below the national average
- Chevrolet Impala, $364 below the national average
Top 5 Most Affordable Locations in North Carolina
- Gastonia, $924 below the state average
- Huntersville, $772 below the state average
- Charlotte, $712 below the state average
- Concord, $369 below the state average
- Raleigh, $351 below the state average
