Allen Tate moves Uptown office

CHARLOTTE – The Allen Tate Realtors Charlotte-Center City Office has moved into a new space at 233 N. Tryon St., next to the Dunhill Hotel and across from Carolina Theater.

The office features a combination of traditional office space with flex space for agents who prefer to work on the go, as well as private conference space.

Visitors may view a gallery featuring local artists, with installations that change quarterly.

“We’re very excited to be part of the urban core of the city and Center City’s 2020 vision plan,” CEO Pat Riley said. “We’ve found a home that serves the needs of our clients and complements the growth of our community.”

Branch leader Sandy Kindbom described the space as the perfect location to serve all four wards of Uptown, as well as neighborhoods like Dilworth, Wesley Heights and NoDa.

The Charlotte-Center City office will offer a full range of mortgage, insurance, title and relocation services.

Call 704-331-2122 for details.