Second Harvest Food Bank receives 49,602 pounds of protein

CHARLOTTE – Smart Chicken donated 49,602 pounds of much-needed protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The donation will be used to help serve children and their families at school-based mobile pantries and high-poverty schools, emergency food pantries and other feeding programs Food Bank sponsors.

“There are thousands of hard-working adults, children and seniors who simply cannot make ends meet and are faced with the harsh realities of hunger,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Many people don’t realize the scope of hunger in our community. We are thankful for this donation and others like it, especially during times when food drives and donations start to decrease after the holidays. Smart Chicken has been supporting our hunger-relief efforts for many years now.”

Second Harvest Food Bank estimates there are more than 524,000 food insecure residents in its 19-county service area. The food bank provides food to more than 700 partner agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, low-income daycare, homeless shelters and senior programs.