Restaurant Scores for 1/6

The Mecklenburg County Health Department reported the following health inspections scores from Dec. 23 to 29:
Lowest Scores
- Terrace Café, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 90.5
Violations include Employee didn’t wash hands long enough; slicer had build-up and debris; hash browns weren’t at proper cooling temperature; half and half, crab meat and salad greens were not at properly cooling temperatures; pasta, macaroni and cheese, tomato bisque soup and chicken salad were past discard date; pan of hash browns cooled in deep pan; and gasket of reach-in cooler had build-up.
All Scores
28209
- Brazwell’s Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 97
- Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 96
- Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
28210
- Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 95
28211
- Earth Fare deli/bakery, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95
- IHOP, 336 S. Sharon Amity Road, 336 S. Sharon Road – 97
- Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Road – 97
28226
- Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
- Great Wall of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 95
- Viet Thai Noodle House, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
28270
- Walmart deli/bakery, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
28277
- A Worthy Dog, 8140 Providence Road – 100
- Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village – 97.5
- DB’s Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 98
- Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 95
- JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97.5
- Just Fresh, 13024 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 97.5
- Kenna Coal Fired Kitchen, 5361 Ballantyne Commons – 96
- Mellow Mushroom, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 93
- Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96
- Pio Pio Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
- Queen City Q, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
- Ruby Tuesday, 12330 Johnston Road – 96
- Target Food Avenue/Pizza Hot/Starbucks, 9870 Rea Road – 97
- TPC Piper Glen Grill and Café, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 96
- Viva chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 97.5
Comments
Tony says
You forgot roaches at Terrace Ballantyne. Found one in my plate while eating.