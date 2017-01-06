Restaurant Scores for 1/6

The Mecklenburg County Health Department reported the following health inspections scores from Dec. 23 to 29:

Lowest Scores

Terrace Café, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 90.5

Violations include Employee didn’t wash hands long enough; slicer had build-up and debris; hash browns weren’t at proper cooling temperature; half and half, crab meat and salad greens were not at properly cooling temperatures; pasta, macaroni and cheese, tomato bisque soup and chicken salad were past discard date; pan of hash browns cooled in deep pan; and gasket of reach-in cooler had build-up.

All Scores

28209

Brazwell’s Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 97

28210

Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 95

28211

Earth Fare deli/bakery, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95

28226

Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

28270

Walmart deli/bakery, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5

28277