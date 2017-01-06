You are here: Home / News / Restaurant Scores for 1/6

The Mecklenburg County Health Department reported the following health inspections scores from Dec. 23 to 29:

 

Lowest Scores

  • Terrace Café, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 90.5

Violations include Employee didn’t wash hands long enough; slicer had build-up and debris; hash browns weren’t at proper cooling temperature; half and half, crab meat and salad greens were not at properly cooling temperatures; pasta, macaroni and cheese, tomato bisque soup and chicken salad were past discard date; pan of hash browns cooled in deep pan; and gasket of reach-in cooler had build-up.

 

All Scores

28209

  • Brazwell’s Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 97
  • Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 96
  • Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 97

 

28210

  • Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 95

 

28211

  • Earth Fare deli/bakery, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95
  • IHOP, 336 S. Sharon Amity Road, 336 S. Sharon Road – 97
  • Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Road – 97

 

28226

  • Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
  • Great Wall of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 95
  • Viet Thai Noodle House, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

 

28270

  • Walmart deli/bakery, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5

 

28277

  • A Worthy Dog, 8140 Providence Road – 100
  • Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village – 97.5
  • DB’s Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 98
  • Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 95
  • JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97.5
  • Just Fresh, 13024 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 97.5
  • Kenna Coal Fired Kitchen, 5361 Ballantyne Commons – 96
  • Mellow Mushroom, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 93
  • Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96
  • Pio Pio Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
  • Queen City Q, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
  • Ruby Tuesday, 12330 Johnston Road – 96
  • Target Food Avenue/Pizza Hot/Starbucks, 9870 Rea Road – 97
  • Terrace Café, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 90.5
  • TPC Piper Glen Grill and Café, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 96
  • Viva chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 97.5
