OXCO moving manufacturing headquarters to York County

CHARLOTTE – OXCO is moving its manufacturing headquarters to Lakemont Business Park, according to MPV Properties.

The company, which manufactures and supplies nonwoven materials, is located in a 79,000-square-foot building at 500 Gulf Drive. It has plans to move to a new 150,000- to 200,000-square-foot building on 21 acres in the York County business park.

“Given our company’s success and growth in recent years, and therefore our need for a larger facility, we’re delighted to be planning for a move to York County, S.C.,” President C.T. Chu said. “The attractive incentives offered by the county and state, and the convenient location with access to Interstate 77 for our employees, distributors and clients alike, made the move an easy decision.”

OXCO has 55 full-time and 16 part-time employees. OXCO plans to start construction of its new headquarters in mid-2017, upon the completion of roadwork, according to developer MPV Properties.

“We are thrilled to have OXCO coming to the park to join the Ashley Furniture distribution

center and are excited to be in discussions with other potential users for the five remaining sites

within the park, which are available for sale ranging in size from approximately 15 to 60 acres,”

said Bailey Patrick, a managing partner at MPV Properties.