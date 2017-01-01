CHS Pineville baby arrives at 11:21 a.m.

PINEVILLE – Stetson Kennedy Aciego became the first baby born at Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville in 2017.

Tina Hayes, certified nurse midwife, delivered Stetson at 11:21 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Parents Elizabeth and Jon Aciego said their 2017 started with a bang.

They moved to Charlotte from Jacksonville, Florida, two months ago. They told the medical team that Stetson had been to Italy, Thailand and Cambodia before his birth.

The medical team described the delivery as beautiful and special.