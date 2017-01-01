You are here: Home / CoverFeature / CHS Pineville baby arrives at 11:21 a.m.

CHS Pineville baby arrives at 11:21 a.m.

Stetson Kennedy Aciego was born at 11:21 Jan. 1 at Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville. (Photo courtesy of Carolinas HealthCare System)

 

PINEVILLE – Stetson Kennedy Aciego became the first baby born at Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville in 2017.

Proud parents Elizabeth and Jon Aciego present News Year’s baby Stetson. (Photo courtesy of Carolinas HealthCare System)

Tina Hayes, certified nurse midwife, delivered Stetson at 11:21 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Parents Elizabeth and Jon Aciego said their 2017 started with a bang.

They moved to Charlotte from Jacksonville, Florida, two months ago. They told the medical team that Stetson had been to Italy, Thailand and Cambodia before his birth.

The medical team described the delivery as beautiful and special.

 

 

