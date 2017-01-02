Mancini expands brand into outdoor designs

CHARLOTTE – Wesley Mancini has teamed with Al Fresco Functional Fabrics to launch an outdoor line.

The collection will feature more than 35 designs, incorporating new colors, novelty yarns and constructions. Fabrics are bleach-cleanable, anti-microbial and UV resistant.

“The outdoor market is prime to be tapped into with more variety of patterns and constructions,” Mancini said. “My association with Al Fresco Fabrics is a wonderful opportunity to expand my brand, as well.”

Mancini entered the work force designing upholstery fabrics. He incorporated his independent studio of textile designs in 1983 and won the inaugural International Textile Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.