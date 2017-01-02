IHOPs aid military charity 

CHARLOTTE – The Armed Forces Families Foundation announced Charlotte-area IHOP franchise locations helped raise $22,909 for their annual fundraiser to help military families.

Nearly 300 Taco Bell and IHOP locations across the southeastern U.S. participated in this year’s fundraising drive, which lasted Nov. 2 to 22.

The nearest IHOPs are located at 336 South Sharon Amity Road and 9253 E. Independence Blvd.

The proceeds raised through the campaign will stay in the community where they were raised.

Visit www.armedforcesfamiles.org for details.