Finance site ranks towns for credit card debt

CHARLOTTE – WalletHub compared several North Carolina cities in its ranking of 2017 Cities with the Highest Credit Card Debts.

The personal finance site reported:

Waxhaw – average credit card debt at $8,557; cost to pay off at $2,983; and payoff of 53 months.

Matthews – average credit card debt at $7,144; cost to pay off at $2,141; and payoff of 46 months.

Indian Trail – average credit card debt at $6,441; cost to pay off at $1,754; and payoff of 42 months.

Charlotte – average credit card debt at $5,991; cost to pay off at $1,796; and payoff of 46 months.

Monroe – average credit card debt at $5,568; cost to pay off at $2,300; and payoff of 62 months.

