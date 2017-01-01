Duke Energy presents grants to 16 charities

RALEIGH – The Duke Energy Foundation is investing more than $1.5 million in 16 North Carolina environmental nonprofits, including TreesCharlotte and YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

TreesCharlotte received $25,000 to support buying trees to be planted for a community event and providing materials for educational programs.

The YMCA received $10,000 to support the environment education program at Camp Thunderbird. The program provides financial assistance to low-income schools.

Other charities receiving the grants include Bee City USA, Carolina Raptor Center, National Wild Turkey Federation and North Carolina Arboretum Society.

The Duke Energy Foundation funds $20 million in charitable grants annually in North Carolina.