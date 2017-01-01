Credit Karma planning Charlotte expansion

CHARLOTTE – Credit Karma announced plans to expand its presence in Charlotte, establishing a long-term presence on the East Coast.

The personal finance company plans to hire as many as 100 employees, mostly in software engineering and other technical roles. The office will focus on Credit Karma Tax, its free online tax preparation service.

“We were drawn to Charlotte as its vibrant atmosphere and economic growth attracts talented people from all over the region,” Chief Technology Officer Ryan Graciano. “Credit Karma also has a strong following in the Southeast, so it made a lot of sense for us to be here.”

Credit Karma employs more than 500 people across its offices in Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco headquarters.