City Barbeque helps food banks

CHARLOTTE – City Barbeque works with the food distribution experts at Food Rescue, which helps organize logistics for restaurants to deliver food to local food banks.

City Barbeque, located at 11212 Providence Road W., donates extra food every week to Union County Community Shelter.

The company estimates it was able to provide more than 30,000 meals through this program in 2016 alone. “We don’t want to see perfectly great food go to waste. Through Food Rescue, we have been able to feed thousands of people who need help each year,” said Rick Malir, founder of City Barbeque.