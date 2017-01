CHARLOTTE – Viraaj Melam became the first baby born at Carolinas HealthCare System University in 2017.

Dr. Warren Overbey delivered Viraaj at 5:38 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017. He weighed 7.4 pounds and measured 20.5 inches long.

Parents Sagar and Deepika Melam, of Charlotte, said Viraaj was their world now. Viraaj was due Jan. 4, but he wanted to make his mark by arriving on New Year’s Day.