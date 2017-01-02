Chemo nurse named top fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Susan G. Komen Charlotte recognized Joanne Monaco as top individual and team fundraiser after the chemotherapy nurse raised more than $33,000.

Her son, Jeff Monaco, held a golf tournament in May in Exton, Pennsylvania. Monaco also held a tournament at Raintree Country Club the help of her son, Tim, and her husband, Bruce.

Monaco added a Jazzercise fundraiser in October.

She and her sons are planning an eighth annual golf tournament in Pennsylvania and fourth annual in Charlotte. The Charlotte date is scheduled for May 22 at Raintree County Club.

Monaco has worked as a chemotherapy nurse with Oncology Specialists of Charlotte for more than 10 years. She encourages women to get mammograms and not ignore unusual symptoms.

Visit www.KomenCharlotte.org or www.OncologyCharlotte.com for details.