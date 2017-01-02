You are here: Home / News / CATS launches surveys on route efficiency

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System has been surveying customers on its website for a campaign designed to improve the service.

“Over the next 12 months, CATS will conduct extensive public outreach to best understand what is most important to riders,” according to the survey. “CATS will use this feedback to develop a plan for route and service adjustments.”

Some of the questions involved tradeoffs, such as: What is the most important to you when deciding whether to use the bus/train? A. Convenience (the stop is close to my home or business). B. Cost of service. C. Frequency of service. D. Coverage (getting anywhere on the bus).

CATS also asked riders if they preferred a closer bus stop if it meant more time on the bus.

 

