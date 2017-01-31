BBB releases year-end report

CHARLOTTE – The Better Business Bureau released its annual report for 2016 for consumer activity related to businesses in the BBB’s 20-county service area in the Southern Piedmont of the Carolinas.

The report includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews, settlement rate for complaints filed and the top five types of businesses that generated the most complaints.

In 2016, consumers filed 14,900 complaints against area businesses, up from 14,876 complaints filed in 2015, a tenth of a percent increase.

“We are happy that the total number of consumer complaints is not growing,” BBB president Tom Bartholomy said. “This is a sign that consumers are doing their homework to check out businesses,”

The overall settlement rate for all complaints filed by consumers in 2016 was 92 percent, compared to 91 percent in 2015, a 1 percent increase.

In 2016, customers submitted 8,209 verified customer reviews about businesses compared to 4,733 submitted in 2015, a 73 percent increase.

“This substantial jump in customer reviews is attributed to rolling out this new option for consumers in the past two years,” Bartholomy said. “A customer review differs from a complaint in that it provides an avenue for customers to give positive or negative feedback about their experience with the business.”

Companies with the most complaints in 2016 were: 1. Auto dealers (new cars) 2. Television (cable and satellite) 3. Collection agencies 4. Auto dealers (used cars) 5. Furniture (retail).