CHARLOTTE – Area Harris Teeter stores have begun carrying Ale-8-One, a ginger-citrus drink invested 90 years ago in Kentucky.

Adam Lapetina reported in a 2014 Thrillest.com article, “The Iconic Soft Drink of Every State in America,” that this was the most iconic drink from Kentucky (North Carolina’s was Cheerwine).

Six-packs are expected to cost $6.49.