24 Hours of Booty has new logo, branding

CHARLOTTE – 24 Hours of Booty is kicking off the New Year with a new brand and logos.

The 24-hour charity event in Charlotte will still be known as 24 Hours of Booty, but the organization has been rebranded as 24 Foundation.

“This is the same great organization and event, but with an exciting new vision,” founder Spencer Lueders said. “It’s an incredible time for the organization as we head into our 16th year of making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. I’m thrilled to be along for the ride and part of this important cause that will always to be near and dear to me.”

As part of the rebrand, 24 Foundation created a new mission and vision:

• Mission: We inspire and engage communities to make an immediate impact on the lives of people affected by cancer.

• Vision: Cancer navigation and survivorship for all.

“We are very excited about our organization’s rebrand as 24 Foundation, which enables us to expand our partnership opportunities to further impact the local and national cancer community,” said Mallory Walsh, executive director of 24 Foundation. “Through our new approach, we will be changing the path of cancer navigation and survivorship, and ultimately providing these outstanding services for all.”

Centerfold Agency designed the rebrand identities.

24 Foundation is incorporating annual donor legacy gifts, planned giving options, stock options, appreciated assets and outside grant assistance into its fundraising.

It will host its signature fundraiser – the 2017 24 Hours of Booty charity event – in Myers Park from 7 p.m. July 28 to 7 p.m. July 29. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Visit www.24foundation.org/register for details.