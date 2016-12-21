Work continues on luxury townhome cottages

CHARLOTTE – Construction is under way for a luxury townhome cottage development at Park Road and Park South Drive.

Northampton Place will feature 12 townhome cottages with four floor plans, including some with first floor master bedroom suites. There are three separate buildings with four units in each.

The two-story homes range from 2,189 and 2,809 square feet.

Prices start in the mid-$400,000s. They will be completed in spring 2017.

“These units are in various stages of construction, so it is the perfect time for buyers to see the progress,” said Susan May, listing broker/Realtor from HM Properties. “We have received wonderful feedback from potential buyers who are excited about the location and quality of the homes.”