Ulta Beauty opens at Waverly

CHARLOTTE – Ulta Beauty opened the doors to its new Waverly location Friday, Dec. 16, giving customers access to 20,000 beauty products across 500 brands and a full-service salon.

“Ulta Beauty is revolutionizing the beauty experience for all by providing all things beauty, all in one place,” said Casey Foxen, who manages grand openings for Ulta Beauty. “We are truly a premiere beauty destination for Charlotte, and our Ulta Beauty experts are ready to help guests explore and lose yourself in the world of beauty.”

Ulta Beauty is located at 7211 Waverly Walk Ave.