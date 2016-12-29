The Premier Team welcomes Realtor

CHARLOTTE – The Premier Team at RE/MAX Executive welcomed Heather Offerdahl to its team.

Originally from Charlottesville, Virginia, the Union County resident has lived in the area for 21 years. She has more than 22 years of marketing and sales experience.

Heather’s achievements include membership in the RE/MAX 100% Club, reflecting levels of productivity that are more than double the industry average with commission levels between $100,000 and $249,999.

The Premier Team named her the team representative for the Belle Grove development in the Union County-Marvin Road area.

Call 704-617-9794 or visit www.charlotteproperty.com for details.