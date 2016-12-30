Ten Heroes to Know: Sue Sproat

Sproat helps give single-parent families support

MATTHEWS – Sue Sproat, executive director of Christ Our Shepherd Kids, has been on staff for the last three years, but she’s spent many years devoted to its mission.

COS Kids, a nonprofit in the heart of Matthews and ministry of Christ Our Shepherd, is a full-service childcare, afterschool care and summer camp program for children six weeks old to fifth-grade.

Sproat said COS Kids’ mission is to provide outreach for single-parent families to be able to afford childcare.

Many moms are working fulltime, but cannot afford to cover the expense of high quality childcare, which can cost $10,000 annually for one child. When the parent makes an annual salary of $25,000 to $30,000, the cost can become insurmountable.

“I think (you need) to understand the challenges of the working poor is the cost of housing, cost of food and cost of living is so high,” Sproat said.

The nonprofit provides support to cover the gap for these single parents and provide what they can afford, especially as many women don’t receive child support. Sproat estimates 70 percent of single parents in Mecklenburg County don’t receive child support.