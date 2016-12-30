Ten Heroes to Know: Enid Mercado

Pastor provides outreach to Spanish-speaking community

MATTHEWS – Enid Otero Mercado has spent almost a decade giving women in the Spanish-speaking community a place to find resources, comfort and friends.

Otero Mercado built the program, Between Friends, 15 years ago while living in Puerto Rico. She brought the program to Matthews eight years ago.

Otero Mercado, who pastors with husband Aníbal Mercado at Iglesia de lo Alto, understands English, but she speaks little of the language. She knows the struggles of not being a native English speaker.

The program offers classes, such as arts and crafts, makeup tutorials and motivational speakers.

Otero Mercado’s goal is to reach people outside her church, who need any type of help. She wants to help women to raise their self-esteem, deal with domestic violence and connect them with social services, among other needs.

“A lot of times the women are living in a circle and they don’t look for help,” Otero Mercado said, translated by Ana Calleja. “That (affects) their self-esteem. They don’t have self-esteem or they don’t reach their potential.”