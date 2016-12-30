Ten 10 Know Local Heroes: Susan Anderson

ANSWER Scholarship provides mothers more options

CHARLOTTE – Susan Andersen vowed after graduating from college with the aid of scholarships that she would one day pay it forward.

She started ANSWER Scholarship in 2006, having seen the struggles women went through trying to raise children on their own or going through divorce.

“If you educate a mother, you educate her children,” Andersen said.

The nonprofit provides college scholarships to moms raising school-age children. The nonprofit has funded scholarships for more than 40 moms.

Andersen enhanced the program by adding mentoring and job training. Recipients tell Andersen they are grateful for the financial help, but admit the emotional support helped them graduate.

Bearle Chamblee, a founder of the Carolina Women’s Club, said her organization recently awarded a $9,300 grant to ANSWER Scholarship because it helps women working hard to be independent.

“The moms are demonstrating to their children that hard work reaps benefits for years to come,” Chamblee said. “Through college scholarships and mentoring, ANSWER is providing the support that women need to complete their education, get good jobs and give their families a better future.”