Ten 10 Know Local Heroes: Ruvell Martin

Realtor recalls NFL experiences to help student-athletes

CHARLOTTE – Ruvell Martin recalls a time when he decided not to join the Green Bay Packers during pregame warm-ups after being asked to sit out a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Martin how he could be a leader regardless if played.

“Aaron expressed his disappointment as he thought better of me and hoped the conversation would help me be the leader he knew I could be,” Martin said. “I was grateful and surprised that I had such an effect on my [quarterback] and the rest of the team.”

Martin played seven seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL. Now a Realtor with Costello Real Estate and Investments in south Charlotte, Martin recently spoke to student-athletes at Ardrey Kell High School about leadership.

“I reminded the student-athletes at Ardrey Kell that there is always someone watching, which is why they need to ensure they are leading by example and building up their teammates,” Martin said.

He also participates in charity events, such as the Allegro Invitational, a charity golf tournament benefiting children with special needs.