Ten 10 Know Local Heroes: Ray Killough

Retired mayor creates welcomed roadside distraction out of hay

INDIAN TRAIL – Ray Killough retired as a senior vice president from Piedmont Natural Gas in 2006 after 33 years with the utility. He also was a public servant from 1994 to 2007, both as mayor and a councilman.

But many newcomers know him from the beloved monster he created on Old Monroe Road. Some call the creature “Hay Angel.” Others call him “Hay Bale Man.”

Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez presented Killough with the town’s first Person of the Quarter Award on Dec. 13 for his service to the community, which includes his hay creation.

“Even now he brings joy and happiness through the building of the ‘Hay Man’ and his conversion from Halloween ‘Hay Man’ to Christmas angel,” Alvarez said. “This small gesture has brightened the lives of so many for so many years and reminds us of the true meaning of community and Christmas.”

Pat Mower nominated Killough for the honor, calling his creation an “inconic figure” in Indian Trail.

“He’s the one bright spot in the heavy traffic we endure on Old Monroe Road,” Mower said.