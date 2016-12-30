Ten 10 Know Local Heroes: Mary Gregory

Women’s club caters to many interests, including philanthropy

CHARLOTTE – Shortly after moving to Charlotte from Louisiana, Mary Gregory walked into a Piper Glen Women’s Club meeting not knowing a soul. Five years later, she’s president of the organization.

The group of more than 200 members changed its name to the Carolina Women’s Club to reflect how membership comes from throughout the region – some as far as South Carolina.

The name change helped clear up confusion that members had to be Piper Glen residents, Gregory said.

The club offers women friendship and social opportunities through shared interests and events.

The organization has 11 clubs under its umbrella, such as books, bowling, bunco, bridge, culinary adventures, home and garden, travel, walking and wine.

“There truly is something for everyone,” Gregory said.

Philanthropy draws many women, like Gregory, to the organization.

“Our goal is to help women and children in need and the community get out of poverty in any way we can,” Gregory said. “We don’t have millions to donate but every little bit helps.”