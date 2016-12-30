Ten 10 Know Local Heroes: Kathy Pearce

Pearce helps small business succeed through mentorship

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte SCORE presented its Dick O’Brien Award to outgoing president Kathy Pearce for her volunteer service since joining the SouthPark-based organization in 2011.

Prior to serving as president from 2014 to 2016, Pearce taught courses, such as SCORE’s Simple Steps for Starting Your Business.

The national volunteer organization consists of active, retired or semi-retired business executives and business owners providing mentoring to small business, including start-ups.

More than 80 mentors have provided nearly 2,200 client engagements through the Charlotte chapter.

Pearce joined Charlotte SCORE six years ago with 25 years experience with XEROX Corporation.

The Harvard Business School graduate also spent six years as executive director of Cameron Community Ministries, a nonprofit serving the disadvantaged in Rochester, New York.

She has served on boards for the Project for Innovation, Energy and Sustainability, as well as NCMedAssist. She’s also been involved with the Free Clinic of Our Town.

Pearce loves adding value to small businesses and nonprofits, as well as spreading SCORE’s story.

“Helping small business and nonprofit clients to achieve success has been a very rewarding experience,” she said.