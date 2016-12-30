Ten 10 Know Local Heroes: Harry Swimmer

CNN recognizes Swimmer’s horseback therapy program

WEDDINGTON – Harry Swimmer’s work at Mitey Riders put the Pennsylvania native on a global stage as CNN honored him as one of its 10 Heroes of the Year.

While most of the finalists hailed from major cities, such as Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Harry and Marilyn Swimmer built Misty Meadows Farm on 80 acres in Weddington.

Swimmer accepted the award from Hollywood actress Diane Lane on Dec. 11 in New York City.

“You’ve just spent the last 40 years of your life working hard,” actress Diane Lane said presenting the award during the telecast Dec. 11 in New York City. “It’s time to retire kick back on that front porch, take in the Carolina pines and take in another sunset. Well, if you’re 87-year-old Harry Swimmer not so fast.”

CNN’s vignette showed Mitey Riders using therapeutic horseback riding to help youth with special needs.

“The real heroes are the beautiful and courageous youngsters who come to us from all walks of life,” Swimmer said, accepting his award. “If everyone lent a hand to those in need, we would take a giant step towards a more peaceful world.”