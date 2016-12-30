Ten 10 Know Local Heroes: Amy Carr

Carr raises awareness for affordable medical care

MATTHEWS – Amy Carr has worked to raise the profile of the Matthews Free Medical Clinic, an organization that provides healthcare to low-income and unisured patients.

Carr works as executive director for the nonprofit. She also has served as president of the board of directors for the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

Coincidently, the chamber named the Matthews Free Medical Clinic as its 2016 Non Profit of the Year and Carr as its 2016 Business Person of the Year.

The clinic joined COS Kids and Matthews HELP Center in November to form the Greater Matthews Local Family Network. The network takes pride in providing $3 million in support to families without help from the government or United Way.

“The best part of my job is being a part of our patients’ lives,” Carr said last year. “Most of our patients haven’t been to a doctor in years and are very sick when they find MFMC, so watching the transformation in them and their families as they get healthier is an honor.”