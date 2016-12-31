Southminster partners with UNCC on Meck50+ study

CHARLOTTE – Southminster is financing a study to give Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders a better understanding of the needs of older adults.

Southminster’s donation of $195,000, along with $25,000 from UNCC, is funding salaries and benefits, including two graduate assistants to run the study, as well as supplies.

“Learning the needs of our community ties directly to our mission and expanding our philanthropic reach,” said Southminster Director of Philanthropy Tracy McGinnis. “We are eager to support UNC Charlotte’s study team in assessing the needs of older adults so local governments, community-based organizations, and private companies can better understand the growing challenges of age-related illness and dementia and accurately identify needs in the first place.”

The Meck50+ study will continue until April 2018.