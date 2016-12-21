Rentokil companies move to Carmel Crossing Office Park

CHARLOTTE – Rentokil North America is moving its regional headquarters to the Davie Building in Carmel Crossing Office Park, according to Vision Properties.

The firm merged its operations into one location, now occupying 22,836 square feet of office space in the Davie Building, The Davie Building is a four-story 123,000-square-foot building at 6701 Carmel Road.

Barry Fabyan and Stephen Woodard, of JLL, represented Vision Properties in the lease negotiations.

“The recent upgrades throughout our park, our owner’s attention to detail, and the convenience and multitude of amenities in the heart of south Charlotte will continue to attract tenants to Carmel Crossing,” Fabyan said.

Carmel Crossing Office Park recently renovated common areas including lobbies, conference rooms and on-site cafeteria. The park has three office buildings, totaling 326,321 square feet on nearly 26 acres.