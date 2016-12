CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors announced graduates of its Winner’s Edge training program.

• Ballantyne – Tiffany Blake, Maggie Miller, Jennifer Sanford and Hany Solh.

• Providence@485 – Brittany Osborne.

• SouthPark – Karen Irwin and Jim Wright.

The curriculum includes the latest in national real estate trends, technology, license law, sales and marketing techniques, integrated with detailed information about the local real estate market.