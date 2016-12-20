Plott named CEO of Coleman Lew+Associates

CHARLOTTE – Shana Plott, a managing director at Coleman Lew + Associates, has been named the first female CEO in the company’s 37-year history.

“Shana is the best search professional I’ve seen in my life,” said company founder Chuck Lew, who has been in the industry since 1979. “She’s sharp, puts people at ease, asks good questions, follows through on everything and is the consummate connector. Not only does she excel at search, but she’s an exceptional manager and an even better leader. I’m honored to pass the reins to her.”

Lew will continue in his role as the firm’s managing director.

“The retained executive search business is one whose upper ranks are dominated by men, unfortunately,” Lew said. “We need more women at the top, and we’re excited that Coleman Lew is leading the way – on a national level – by promoting a capable, talented woman to the top. Shana has earned this.”